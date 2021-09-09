iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 429,552 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $8,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $72.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.49. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $72.80.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

