iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Stock Holdings Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 67.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 558.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $420.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $406.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.39. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

