iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

IWF traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $292.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,636. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $293.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

