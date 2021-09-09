iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sets New 1-Year High at $163.47

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $163.47 and last traded at $162.01, with a volume of 143716 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.81.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IWY. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

