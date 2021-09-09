iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 238,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 56.7% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $271.31. The stock had a trading volume of 87,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,402. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $175.98 and a one year high of $277.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.17.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.