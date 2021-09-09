iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,098,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,678,000 after purchasing an additional 558,804 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.71 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.60.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

