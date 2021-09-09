IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.28

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.28 and last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 272068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISEE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $903.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.66.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,163,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 89,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 447.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 70,173 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

