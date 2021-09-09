Izotropic (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Trading Up 4.7%

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 83,529 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 79,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.59.

Izotropic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IZOZF)

Izotropic Corporation, a research and development company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes next generation 3D breast CT imaging technology for the earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

