J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.570-$9.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCOM. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.18.

Shares of JCOM traded up $5.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,920. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $147.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.43. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $429.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

