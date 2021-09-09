Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109,896 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates makes up about 1.0% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.01% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $122,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $1,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,431. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

