Jacob Chacko Sells 5,981 Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Jacob Chacko sold 5,981 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $150,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,617.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORIC traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.81. 162,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.90. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.59.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1,033.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 133,130 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,241,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,958,000 after purchasing an additional 37,540 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 108,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

ORIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

