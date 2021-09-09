Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) is Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s 8th Largest Position

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,427,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,658 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 2.53% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $71,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 90,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 39,055 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 205,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,996 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth $1,245,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 80,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 82.1% in the second quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares during the period.

VNLA remained flat at $$50.12 during midday trading on Thursday. 219,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,259. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average is $50.18. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.52.

