Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Buys 13,587 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,587 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 0.24% of 51job worth $12,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JOBS. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of 51job by 134.1% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 702,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,962,000 after acquiring an additional 402,272 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of 51job by 599.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 460,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after purchasing an additional 394,597 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of 51job by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 620,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after purchasing an additional 300,672 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of 51job during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,518,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 3,762.8% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 164,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after acquiring an additional 159,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JOBS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of JOBS opened at $75.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.28. 51job, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $80.50.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $136.63 million during the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 24.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

51job Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

