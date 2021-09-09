Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Buys Shares of 167,600 Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 167,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,865,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter worth about $68,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000.

NYSE:BAMR opened at $60.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.88. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

