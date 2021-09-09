Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Buys Shares of 23,500 iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USIG. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 70.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 26,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period.

NASDAQ USIG opened at $60.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.02. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $62.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

