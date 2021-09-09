Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,764 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 38,108 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in CVS Health by 792.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

NYSE CVS opened at $86.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,958 shares of company stock worth $6,270,533 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.