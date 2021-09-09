Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Decreases Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $9,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IFF. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.56.

NYSE IFF opened at $151.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.76 and a 200 day moving average of $144.31. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $157.08. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.79, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

