Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,849 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,053 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 8.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VOD opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $20.36.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

