Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $8.13 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,108 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $8,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 85,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David Loasby increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. David Loasby now owns 64,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 29,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $56.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $243.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.