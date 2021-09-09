Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Increases Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $9,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 526.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Yum China by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.18.

Yum China stock opened at $61.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.77. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.81 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

