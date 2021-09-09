Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Tyler Technologies worth $19,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $482.81 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.58 and a twelve month high of $498.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 129.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,621 shares of company stock valued at $17,161,816 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.95.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.