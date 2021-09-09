Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Purchases 10,998 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,998 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Infosys were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 319.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 21.4% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Infosys by 49.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Infosys by 54.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average of $20.15. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

