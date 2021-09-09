Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Purchases 13,587 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of 51job worth $12,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of 51job during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in 51job by 601.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in 51job in the second quarter worth $109,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in 51job by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in 51job by 20.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ JOBS opened at $75.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.28. 51job, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $80.50.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.20). 51job had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $136.63 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

51job Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

