Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Purchases 2,693 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS opened at $185.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.44 billion, a PE ratio of 303.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

