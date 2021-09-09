Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 498,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 114,420 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in TELUS were worth $11,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in TELUS by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.78. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.91%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

