Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 1,351 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 0.11% of Tyler Technologies worth $19,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $482.81 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.58 and a 12-month high of $498.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $480.84 and its 200-day moving average is $444.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

TYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.95.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total transaction of $345,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,734,497.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 79,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,943,639.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,621 shares of company stock worth $17,161,816 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.