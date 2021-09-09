Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 13,550 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,550 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 46.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 126,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 43,446 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $103.68 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.84. The company has a market cap of $161.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

