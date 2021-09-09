Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 156,811 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 156,811 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $10,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 34,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 14,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

