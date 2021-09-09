Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 16,490 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,490 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

CVX stock opened at $96.39 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $186.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.19 and a 200 day moving average of $103.64.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

