Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 1,758 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALL. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in The Allstate by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 479,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 613.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after purchasing an additional 157,680 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 4.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in The Allstate by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James set a $130.49 price objective on shares of The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.17.

ALL opened at $132.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.13. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.