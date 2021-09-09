Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 20,250 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,250 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 263.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO stock opened at $50.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.