Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 2,616 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,172 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $17,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,498,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $203,618,000 after acquiring an additional 287,639 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in NIKE by 12.4% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE:NKE opened at $160.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.84. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $111.74 and a one year high of $174.38. The company has a market capitalization of $254.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.26.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.