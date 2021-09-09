Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 5,487 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 0.05% of Shaw Communications worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,085,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131,637 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 52.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,510,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,412 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 1,248.7% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,707,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 66.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,995,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,704,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,780,000 after buying an additional 1,344,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.36.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $28.90 on Thursday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.61. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 95.96%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.