Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 55,504 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 55,504 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,859,000 after acquiring an additional 27,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 993.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 133,818 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 5.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,807,012 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $206,586,000 after acquiring an additional 241,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 154.6% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,446,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,678,000 after acquiring an additional 878,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

RCI stock opened at $49.23 on Thursday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.3974 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

