Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 7,243 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,243 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in BCE were worth $13,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in BCE by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,753,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,872,000 after buying an additional 1,010,198 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,649,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,236,000 after acquiring an additional 26,403 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 5.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,053,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,187,000 after purchasing an additional 348,366 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,522,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,297,000 after purchasing an additional 228,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,196,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,312,000 after purchasing an additional 159,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

NYSE BCE opened at $52.77 on Thursday. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $52.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average is $48.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.56%.

BCE Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

