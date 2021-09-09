Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Trims Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 114,420 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in TELUS were worth $11,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in TELUS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in TELUS by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of TELUS by 34.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 15.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TU shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

Shares of TU stock opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $23.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.91%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

