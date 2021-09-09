JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down to $81.73

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $81.73, but opened at $78.52. JD.com shares last traded at $79.89, with a volume of 135,760 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. CLSA cut their target price on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on JD.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.20.

Get JD.com alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $108.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.10.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in JD.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,002,000 after buying an additional 3,657,052 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,635,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $689,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,584 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 36.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,100,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,781 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its position in JD.com by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $519,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,274,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $500,785,000 after buying an additional 1,622,972 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.