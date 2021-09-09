Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF)

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for EnQuest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $0.24 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EnQuest’s FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

ENQUF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnQuest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.27.

ENQUF stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. EnQuest has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.61 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 3.25.

About EnQuest

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

