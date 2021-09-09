Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Methanex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $5.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

MEOH has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $39.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 2.26. Methanex has a 1 year low of $21.73 and a 1 year high of $49.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.23.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Methanex by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,610,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,712,000 after buying an additional 759,839 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Methanex by 4.5% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,858,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,770,000 after acquiring an additional 633,976 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 723.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after buying an additional 508,299 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the second quarter worth about $8,078,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the first quarter worth about $5,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

