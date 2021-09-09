Jeremy S. G. Fowden Sells 7,868 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Stock

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $140,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeremy S. G. Fowden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 58,357 shares of Primo Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $1,042,839.59.

On Monday, August 30th, Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 37,090 shares of Primo Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $659,460.20.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.24. 398,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,620. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -174.80 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average of $16.69. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRMW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the second quarter worth $106,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter worth $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter worth $182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 7.9% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

