JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.70

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.70 and last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 5211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of JFE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JFE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JFE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get JFE alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. JFE had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter.

About JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF)

JFE Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group of companies that have interests in steel business, industrial machineries, and environmental systems. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Engineering, and Trading. The Steel segment provides steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for JFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.