John Hakopian Sells 4,193 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) insider John Hakopian sold 4,193 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $102,770.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Hakopian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Foundation alerts:

On Friday, September 3rd, John Hakopian sold 2,000 shares of First Foundation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $48,040.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $122,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.50. 155,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,242. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Foundation Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $25.81.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 690.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FFWM. B. Riley boosted their price target on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.