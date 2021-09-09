John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.42

Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.42 and last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 102.6% in the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 61,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 31,185 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

