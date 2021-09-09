Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.860-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.640-$2.660 EPS.

JCI stock opened at $75.93 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $75.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.91 and a 200-day moving average of $66.01.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.13.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

