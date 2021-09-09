Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stake Lowered by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,164,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,637 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International comprises approximately 1.6% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Johnson Controls International worth $79,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

NYSE:JCI traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.99. The company had a trading volume of 128,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,871. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $75.68. The firm has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

