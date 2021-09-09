Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Lessened by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.3% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $37,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $171.33. The stock had a trading volume of 18,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,113,226. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.57 and a 200 day moving average of $167.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

