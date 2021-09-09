Jonathan L. Dolgen Sells 2,016 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $199,745.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,964,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,743. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities cut Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Expedia Group by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

