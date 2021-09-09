Jonathan L. Dolgen Sells 4,768 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $468,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

EXPE stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.74. 1,964,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,743. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $187.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,889 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 176.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $209,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.32.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

