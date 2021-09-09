JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Sold by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,413 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.10% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMJ. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 271,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the second quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 16.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 25,584 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 16.3% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter valued at approximately $632,000.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $2,691,159.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,276,613.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AMJ stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $17.72. 83,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,156. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $21.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10.

