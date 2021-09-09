JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) rose 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.73 and last traded at $66.29. Approximately 589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 25,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.19.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $407,973,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,379,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,853,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,103,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $434,000.

